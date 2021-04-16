NC Emergency Director announces retirement

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's Emergency Management Executive Director, Mike Sprayberry announced Friday that he is retiring this year.
The State Public Safety Department announced that Aug. 1 will be Sprayberry's last day after more than 42 years.
During his tenure as director, Sprayberry led the State Emergency Response Team in response and recovery efforts for 19 state-declared disasters and 11 federally-declared disasters, including Hurricane Florence.
Sprayberry also frequently appeared alongside Governor Roy Cooper during weekly coronavirus briefings.
“This has been the most satisfying opportunity of my career. It has been an incredible honor to serve the people of North Carolina throughout the years facing many hazards and threats together, to include over a year of responding to the COVID-19 Pandemic. It’s now time to enter the next phase of my life with my family who has provided me with such great love and support,” Sprayberry said. “I have enjoyed working alongside outstanding professionals, including both the agencies I have had the privilege of leading as well as our local, state, federal, volunteer and private sector partners. They are responsible for our successes and I am so thankful for all of them. I am especially appreciative of our local county partners who have always been there for us. Our motto remains to always ask ourselves each day, “What have you done for the counties today?”
A native of Charlotte, Sprayberry was sworn in as the deputy director of Emergency Management in 2005 after his service to our country as a member of the N.C. Army National Guard. Prior to his service as a Guardsman, he was a Marine in the United States Marine Corps.