UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- The recent heat wave has affected people across the area but the Benjamin family in Indian Trail are having a difficult time living without air conditioning for the past week.

“It is a little toasty," Kyle Benjamin said with a smirk on his face.

"It's 89 degrees downstairs," he remarked as his pregnant wife, Amy, packed refrigerated food into lunch boxes as they moved to a family member's house to seek cooler temperatures.

Kyle and Amy Benjamin have rented their home for more than a year, never encountering a bigger issue than a broken dishwasher.

They noticed the air conditioning was on the verge of going out and reported it to their property management company.

Last Tuesday, it went out for good.

"It's hot," said their 2-year-old son as he chomped on a popsicle.

Even with the exasperating heat, the couple's cooler heads prevailed when dealing with the local branch of the company.

“I was able to talk to someone at their office, who was justifiably concerned with what was going on but was unable to provide any resolution to it," Kyle said. "Which was disappointing.”

It's the higherups at the company who have failed to cool off the couple, their young son and unborn child.

"The people who can make the decision to fix this for us right away have been unable to," Kyle said.

According to the Benjamin family's rental agreement, the landlord is obligated to "promptly" repair all facilities and appliances, including the air conditioning unit.

The agreement is consistent with North Carolina State Law, which also requires landlords to make "prompt" repairs.

“If my wife’s health is at stake, our unborn child’s health is at stake. That’s a huge problem," Kyle said.

NBC Charlotte called the company and left messages on Tuesday but never heard back. We will continue to follow the family until they receive some relief.

