NC finishes 2nd in CNBC's 'America's Top States for Business 2021', Gov. Cooper responds

The annual study found that North Carolina scored high in categories like economy and workforce.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The state of North Carolina finished as the No. 2 state in CNBC's America's Top State for Business for 2021.

The annual study found that North Carolina scored high in categories like economy and workforce.

The state scored low in categories of life, health, and inclusion.

"North Carolina is a great place to live, raise a family and grow your business and this ranking is additional proof that we are roaring out of this pandemic even stronger than before," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said.

Below are the states that finished in the top five:

Virginia North Carolina Utah Texas Tennessee

To view how all 50 states ranked, click here.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to the Defenders team by emailing money@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts