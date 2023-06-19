2 main reasons NC Highway Patrol is struggling to recruit new troopers

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Mecklenburg County is allotted 41 troopers, but there are currently only 32 assigned.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A staffing shortage that can be felt by North Carolinians is the lack of troopers on the roads.

Currently, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol has about 250 trooper vacancies across the state. That number could keep growing as several agencies are facing a shrinking police force.

“They are pretty short here in Mecklenburg," Trooper Darrell Simpson, who helps with recruitment for the Highway Patrol, said.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol allots 41 troopers to Mecklenburg County, but there are currently only 32 assigned. Simpson said that number doesn't include troopers who may be on a special assignment.

The gap means that there are fewer troopers on the roads to help keep drivers safe, and it can impact response times.

“If Mecklenburg or, let’s say, another county is short on troopers and need the relief, we're going to send other troopers from different counties to help them out,” Simpson said.

Trooper Simpson said there are several reasons for the shortage of troopers on patrol, including the salary and losing people to retirement.

“We’re always trying to get more money," Simpson said.

Simpson said competitive pay is a big challenge, and raises can only be approved by the North Carolina General Assembly. That leaves the Tar Heel State at a disadvantage.

‘We’re battling with other agencies, and other agencies may offer more money than us,” Simpson said.

Now, they're working to stand out by hitting military bases, sports events, community colleges and fairs in an effort to find new recruits who value public service. Simpson said they have to educate recruits on what troopers do.

“It’s not all about writing tickets," Simpson said. "It’s about being involved in the community too."

In August, they're also offering fast-track 13-week-long training for troopers in western North Carolina. That's half the standard time it normally takes.

Interested in becoming a State Trooper? The 160th and 161st Fast Track Basic Schools will be held in two regions of the state in August 2023! Contact a recruiter today for more information by visiting https://t.co/54e77lqbeJ pic.twitter.com/kauil7W902 — NC Highway Patrol (@NCSHP) November 17, 2022

If you're interested in becoming an NC State Highway Patrol trooper, you can visit this link to learn more about the opportunities at the department.

Contact Lexi Wilson at lwilson@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.