NC House passes bill that factors in PTSD when sentencing in court

As we pause to reflect on those who were lost in battle on this Memorial Day, the North Carolina legislature is also thinking about the veterans who returned home.

Recently, the House passed a bill to make certain concessions for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, better known as PTSD.

PTSD is not uncommon among those who have served our country.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs reports that up to 20% of veterans who fought in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom alone, have PTSD in a given year.

It's no secret that coming home from war comes with adjustments. Some find themselves on the wrong side of the law.

House Bill 584 seeks to allow PTSD to be taken into consideration when veterans are sentenced in court. It could result in some leniency from judges.

Our state already does something similar for people with other mental health disorders.

Guilford County Representative Jon Hardister sponsors the bill.

"This bill would establish PTSD as mitigating factor when sentencing a veteran in court," Rep. Hardister said on the floor. "The veteran would have to have been subjected to a combat zone and also diagnosed as having PTSD in connection with their service in the armed forces."



Hardister calls the bill a 'logical benefit' we can provide to brave men and women who have fought for our freedoms.



The legislation was passed unanimously by the House and now heads to the Senate.