NCDOT launches 'Click It or Ticket' campaign as we head into a holiday weekend

While the number of drivers increases, NC law enforcement is tracking a decrease in the number of people wearing their seat belts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Governor's Highway Safety Program, along with the North Carolina Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol, has launched a "Click It or Ticket" campaign for Memorial Day.

The upcoming holiday weekend marks the unofficial start to summer and what's expected to be a busy travel season as COVID-19 restrictions are eased in the Carolinas.

North Carolina law enforcement agencies say more people are on the roads but the number of people wearing their seatbelt has gone down.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC: Carowinds to raise pay for 2021 seasonal workers

"We know that not wearing a seatbelt can be the worst decision you'll ever make," said NCDOT Secretary Eric Boyette.

The numbers confirm the risk can be life or death.

"Sadly, 545 people not wearing their seatbelts died in traffic crashes on North Carolina roadways last year," Boyette said. "To put it another way, 47% of motor vehicle occupants killed in crashes last year were not wearing the available seatbelts."

MORE STORIES ON WCNC: YouDay: Listening to the hearts of others

In an effort to get drivers and passengers to change their bad habits on the road, law enforcement will hold seat belt highway checkpoints statewide starting this Memorial Day Weekend through June 6.

"Together we can reverse the trend and get our seat belt usage rate back up again," Boyette said.

Contact Rachel Lundberg at rlundberg@wcnc.com or follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts