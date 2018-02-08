CHARLOTTE, N.C. - North Carolina lawmakers confirmed Wednesday they will introduce and push legislation that would require schools to test water for lead.

Currently, schools are not required to test their water.

Some districts do it voluntarily, like Guilford County Schools just this month.

The results just released showed three schools with elevated levels of lead, enough to cause permanent neurological damage.

The EPA has a health recommendation of zero lead exposure.

Practically, the EPA says between 15 or 20 parts per billion (ppb) is the maximum acceptable level.

Allen Jay Elementary tested right at 20 ppb; Frazier Elementary, 45 ppb and Southeast Guilford Middle School, 194 ppb, almost 10 times the maximum acceptable level.

It’s led some to wonder about their own school districts, especially since some have never tested their water.

Lawmakers say the big hurdle is cost. Testing kits are about $20 each, and each school needs 10 to 20 of them. But when it comes to kids’ health, several lawmakers say it’s worth whatever price tag.

Where the money would come from is yet to be determined, some suggesting federal grants or shifting around state funds.

A Guilford County School District spokesperson says the district has already remedied the high levels at the three affected schools.

