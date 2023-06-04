NC legislation proposed to restrict transgender student-athletes

The bills say male students can not partake in athletics designated for women and girls.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers are looking at two bills to restrict high school sports for transgender athletes.

Senate Bill 631, known as the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act," says sports teams must be designated as either "male, men or boys," "females, women or girls," or "co-ed or mixed."

The bill says male students can not partake in athletics designated for women and girls. The sex would be based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association allows transgender student-athletes to play sports based on their gender identification upon request.

Those interested have to submit a gender identity request form, and information about medications and treatments they're getting among other details.

The house is looking at a similar bill, House Bill 574.

As WCNC Charlotte has reported, the GOP now has a supermajority in both chambers of the North Carolina General Assembly, giving more legislative power to pass these measures.

Both of these bills were filed on Wednesday. It's unclear at this time when a vote will be taken.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts