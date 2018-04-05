NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. -- A Pike Electric linemen who was electrocuted on the job has died from his injuries.

Mulberry-Fairplains Fire/Rescue Department says TC Simpson was electrocuted Tuesday morning while working near Wood Stream Drive in North Wilkesboro.

The department say Simpson's coworkers were actively treating him when they arrived. Simpson was flown by med-evac to a hospital for treatment.

Fire and EMS workers responded to an electrocution victim.



Mulberry-Fairplans Fire says Simpson died Thursday from his injuries.

Dozens of people have shared their condolences to Simpson's family.

The fire department asked people to continue to pray for his family, adding that linemen are unsung heroes that we all rely on.

