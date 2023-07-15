N.C. lottery player wins $1 million in Friday's Mega Millions drawing

With no jackpot winner, the total now climbs to $460 million in Tuesday's drawing.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A Gaston County resident has reason to celebrate after winning a $1 million prize in Friday's Mega Millions drawing.

The $2 lucky ticket was purchased at the Highland Street Food Lion in Mount Holly. The $1 million prize was one of three nationally winning tickets on Friday. The other two $1 million winning tickets were sold in California.

The biggest winning ticket from Friday's drawing won $2 million. The ticket was sold for $3 to someone in South Carolina.

The winners now have 180 days to claim their prizes.

Since there was no jackpot winner in Friday's drawing, the total now climbs to $640 million for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

The odds of matching all five numbers on all five white balls stand at 1 in 12.6 million.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts