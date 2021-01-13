NC National Guard to deploy to Washington, D.C., Raleigh ahead of Inauguration, protests

North Carolina will send 200 National Guard members to assist law enforcement in Washington, D.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is mobilizing the National Guard to help with security in Washington, D.C. and also, in Raleigh.

About 350 National Guard personnel will be on duty in Raleigh beginning this weekend to support state and local authorities. The state will also send 200 National Guard members to assist law enforcement in Washington, D.C. after a request by federal authorities to help with the Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20.

The National Guard will be deployed for up to eight days. Cooper’s office said the decision is based on threats of significant large-scale protests in D.C.

“Ongoing security concerns in Washington, DC and state capitals around the nation following last week’s attack on the US Capitol must be taken seriously, and I will deploy necessary resources to keep North Carolinians safe. I have spoken with state and federal authorities and thank the men and women of the North Carolina National Guard for their continued service to our state and nation,” Gov. Cooper said.