ANSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A sergeant at an Anson County prison is accused of trying to bring drugs into the prison.

The Polkton Police Department charged Sgt. Casonja Crowder with felony conspiracy to deliver marijuana and suboxone to an inmate and felony possession of marijuana and suboxone.

"The department appreciates the local law enforcement collaboration in making this arrest for these very serious charges," Kenneth Lassiter, director of Prisons said in a statement. "I want to commend our special operations team and management at the facility for taking action and preventing these drugs from entering the facility.

"We want it known that we will work with the District Attorney's Office to help ensure any staff suspected of bringing contraband into a prison will be prosecuted," Lassiter added in the statement.

Sgt. Crowder had been with the department since 2015. She resigned from her position, according to authorities.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC