RALEIGH, N.C. — State officials are telling residents and visitors to take precautions against mosquito-borne illnesses after a North Carolina resident died from the West Nile virus last week.

The individual, who lived in the southeastern part of the state is the first person to die from the virus in North Carolina this year.

According to the CDC, most people who become infected with West Nile virus experience no symptoms or a mild, flu-like illness. Only in about one percent of cases does the virus turn deadly.

From 2012 to 2017 there were 25 reported cases of West Nile in North Carolina with seven deaths reported.

There are no West Nile vaccines licensed for use in humans and no medications to cure West Nile disease once a person is infected.

DHHS recommends the following precautions:

Use an EPA-registered mosquito repellant and apply according to manufacturer's instructions.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitos out.

Remove standing water to reduce areas where mosquitos can breed in areas such as gutters, birdbaths and pet water dishes.

You can get more information on preventing mosquito bites on the Division of Public Health's website.

