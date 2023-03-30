NC, SC politicians react to Trump indictment

Former President Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The news of Donald Trump being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury has prompted numerous responses from politicians across the country.

Prosecutors and attorneys stated that Trump was indicted on Thursday. He is the first former president to face a criminal charge.

The charges remained under seal late Thursday, but the investigation centered on payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. Prosecutors said they were working to coordinate Trump's surrender, which could happen early next week. They did not say whether they intended to seek prison time in the event of a conviction, a development that wouldn't prevent Trump from seeking or winning the presidency.

In the Carolinas, legislatures in Congress and both states' general assemblies have issued reactions to the indictment.

Below is my statement on the indictment of former President Trump.



No one, not even a President, is above the law. pic.twitter.com/OmRvEdGOAy — Rep. Alma Adams (@RepAdams) March 30, 2023

This indictment doesn't pass the smell test. The Department of Justice already looked into the facts and decided there was no case to be made against President Trump. This is the same District Attorney who is notorious for letting violent criminals off the hook in Manhattan, but… — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) March 30, 2023

The Manhattan DA’s partisan prosecution of President Trump is a disgrace.



NYC has a real problem with violent crime. Instead of spending so much time targeting his political enemies, Alvin Bragg should focus on doing his job to keep the people of NYC safe. — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) March 30, 2023

I do not see anything that is reasonable, anything that is honorable, anything that is legal, or anything that is even ethical about what this prosecutor has done. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 30, 2023

My statement on the indictment of President Donald J. Trump: pic.twitter.com/S6u6CA2ABM — Congressman William Timmons (@RepTimmons) March 30, 2023

Today is a solemn day for our nation. The indictment of a former president, someone who should act in accordance with the highest of standards, serves as a sobering affirmation of the words written in 1776 by Thomas Paine in Common Sense. — James E. Clyburn (@RepJamesClyburn) March 31, 2023

The Democrats know that President Trump is what America needs and they’ll do anything in their power to prevent him from taking office again. This is nothing but a political prosecution that shouldn’t be happening in our country. — Russell Fry (@RussellFrySC) March 30, 2023

This indictment is the most recent occurrence in what has become a disturbing pattern of weaponizing our government and legal institutions for political purposes. — David Rouzer (@RepDavidRouzer) March 30, 2023

Extreme partisan Democrats are weaponizing our judicial system against President Donald Trump in an unprecedented abuse of power. History will remember this as a dark day. https://t.co/DabOWlGqSl — Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) March 30, 2023

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly assailed the investigation, called the indictment “political persecution” and predicted it would damage Democrats in 2024.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts