NC, SC politicians react to Trump indictment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The news of Donald Trump being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury has prompted numerous responses from politicians across the country.
Prosecutors and attorneys stated that Trump was indicted on Thursday. He is the first former president to face a criminal charge.
The charges remained under seal late Thursday, but the investigation centered on payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. Prosecutors said they were working to coordinate Trump's surrender, which could happen early next week. They did not say whether they intended to seek prison time in the event of a conviction, a development that wouldn't prevent Trump from seeking or winning the presidency.
In the Carolinas, legislatures in Congress and both states' general assemblies have issued reactions to the indictment.
Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly assailed the investigation, called the indictment “political persecution” and predicted it would damage Democrats in 2024.
