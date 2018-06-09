DURHAM, N.C. -- The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered teen, Laney Charlotte Higgins-Keziah.

Officials said the 17-year-old was last seen in the 2000 block of Dovetail drive in Durham wearing a black t-shirt and dark colored pj pants.

Higgins-Keziah is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Laney Charlotte Higgins-Keziah should call Off. Lavzon at the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4434.

