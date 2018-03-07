CORNELIUS, N.C. -- A soccer club has raised over $50,000 for a teenager who was paralyzed last week in a boating accident.

According to a GoFundMe page, McKenna Woodhead, 14, was injured on July 25 when the personal watercraft she was riding on with another girl on Lake Wylie slammed into a retaining wall.

Both girls were transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, where, according to her mother, McKenna was given the news that she would be permanently paralyzed from her chest down.

McKenna is an avid soccer player and a longtime member of the Carolina Rapids soccer club located in Cornelius.

