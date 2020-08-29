NC State football team cleared to resume team activities

According to NC State Director of Athletics, Boo Corrigan, the NC State Football team has been cleared to resume team actives this coming Monday.

On Friday, it was announced that 12 athletic programs which didn't include football at the time, would resume after the department paused all athletic-related activities due to COVID-19 clusters.

At that time, Corrigan had stated that the university had tested every single team since the pause on activities and that the football team would undergo further testing consistent with the process of testing twice per week and a decision would be made following the information received.