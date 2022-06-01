NC study shows COVID-19 spreads more often in schools without masks

The ABC Science Collaborative found test-to-stay strategies helped keep students in school. The study also showed 92% of exposures happen when unmasked.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new study showed 92% of COVID-19 exposures in schools happen when students aren't wearing masks.

It also found regular testing after exposures can keep students in the classroom.

The study looked at test-to-stay strategies. Basically, if students test negative after being exposed, they get to stay in school.

The ABC Science Collaborative found these strategies work well in school districts where masking is required.

Their study looked at 367 people exposed to the virus. Almost all were exposed while briefly unmasked, for example, while eating lunch.

The participants received multiple rapid tests over one week. Only six ended up testing positive. Everyone else was safe to stay in class.

Several Triad districts are using pooled testing to check entire classrooms even when students are asymptomatic.

Here's how it works: The students each get swabbed, the swabs all go in one vial and they're tested as one group.

If it comes back negative that means no cases. If it comes back positive, students get retested individually to find the positive case.

These are PCR tests, among the most accurate tests we have, and they aren't uncomfortable for younger students.

Ginko Bioworks said even kindergarteners can do it themselves.

"One of the funny things we've heard from some children is it feels like picking their nose. It's the only time they can pick their nose and not get in trouble," Chris Perez said.

Perez is the Director of Business Development for Concentric by Ginko Bioworks.

Alamance-Burlington School System and Elkin City Schools use this strategy.

Elkin City Schools have 200 middle and high school athletes who get tested in a rotation every two weeks.

If a student tests positive, they start contact tracing.

"Our nurses will begin contact tracing by interviewing coaches from the teams. Since most of the groups involve athletes. They will also talk to the students and talk to the teachers of the classrooms the students are in," Tracee McManus said.

McManus is the director of Student Services for Elkin City Schools.

New Garden Friends School had an opportunity to try out the strategy. They decided against it because they felt the turnaround time is too slow.