North Carolina to auction off Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus train cars

The NC Department of Transportation had originally put 16 cars up for sale last month. It received offers for two passenger cars built in the 1960s.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The state of North Carolina says it will try again to auction off railroad cars, including nine that were once owned by the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. The Raleigh News & Observer reported Friday that the N.C.

The state said it will hold another online auction for the other 14 cars, probably by the end of the month. He said the department will consider lowering the asking prices and revising the terms and conditions of the sales.