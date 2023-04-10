At least 450 rescued from Charlotte elevators in 2023 amid inspector shortage

It's considered by advocates as one of the safest rides to take, but a shortage of elevator inspectors is putting the ride to the next floor in question.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Across the country, there are increased efforts to address elevator safety amid a shortage of inspectors.

Sheila Swett leads the International Association of Elevator Consultants, working to keep riders safe.

She said inspectors check the devices to make sure they're operating properly, but low pay and a lack of experience have many states looking to fill the gap in workers.

“So, you’re usually not getting your inspections done in a timely fashion or not getting them done at all," Swett said. "If you drive a car, you are responsible… but if you ride in an elevator, you are helpless past walking into the elevator and pushing that button.”

In North Carolina, Charlotte Fire said it's responded to at least 450 elevator rescues since the start of the year, including a wedding party stuck between the first and second floors of a hotel.

Mechanical failure due to overloading and power loss are the most common causes.

"I am very lucky to never have gotten trapped," Laura Roach, a Charlottean, said.

"If you do jump in the elevator, it will stop," Patrick Gibbons, another Charlottean, said. "I was still safe, and they did get me out in a timely manner. So, I learned my lesson there.”

N.C. Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said safety is top of mind for the department.

"Because of a shortage of state workers…sometimes those elevators do not get inspected annually," Dobson said. "So, it does have an effect."

He added in a statement that, "It is too early to tell how much progress has been made up to this point. However, I am proud of the positive steps I have taken, which include: getting a 7% pay increase from the N.C. General Assembly, retention bonuses, sign-on bonuses, paid family leave and changing the experience requirement from 5 years to 4 years to minimally qualify. In addition, my goal is to raise starting salaries to $70,000 in the near future. I am confident that over time, I will see a positive difference."

As efforts to increase inspections continue, Swett said, it's important to remember that elevators are one of the safest forms of transportation and an elevator that stops is doing so, as it was designed, to keep riders safe.

“The reason that there is a code is because accidents have happened," Swett said. "We need to make sure all of those safety functions are working.”

Charlotte Fire adds that firefighters are trained to open elevator doors and safely remove passengers. Rescues requiring increased involvement, like with the wedding party, are rare.