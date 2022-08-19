NCDOT seeking public input for bridge replacement

NCDOT is planning the replacement of the Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge, along U.S 74 and U.S. 29, over Lake Wylie.

BELMONT, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input for a bridge replacement project on the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties.

There are also plans to improve the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard on Catawba Street in Belmont, including adding bicycle and pedestrian facilities and aesthetic details on the new bridge.

The deadline to submit public input is Aug. 26. People can submit their input through the project's website.

Anyone who requires accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act, may contact Tony Gallagher at magallagher@ncdot.gov or 919-707-6069.

