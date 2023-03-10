NCHSAA will continue governing high school supports 'for now,' new NC law strips many of its powers

The bill does not go into effect until July 2024.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new law will strip much of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association's authority over high school sports.

Governor Roy Cooper allowed Senate Bill 452 to become law this week with it planned to go into effect in July 2024.

The bill could take away the association's authority to govern eligibility, academics, health and safety, and amateurism.

Que Tucker, the NCHSAA commissioner, said on Tuesday that it will still govern high school sports "for now." and plans for the state superintendent and her staff to continue to review the law before it goes into effect.

The law gives Catherine Truitt, the state superintendent, the authority to allow organizations the authority to administer high school sports.

"This legislation does not take effect until July 2024, so the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction will address any needs with the General Assembly as needed in the coming months," the department said in a statement to WRAL.

Tucker told WRAL the association expects to govern high school sports throughout the remainder of the current school year. What happens after that is uncertain at this time.

