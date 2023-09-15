North Carolina's new restriction could impact abortion travel in the South

As access to safe abortions shrinks in the South, NC's 12-week ban could mean fewer people coming into the state for the service.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As it becomes harder and harder to get an abortion in the United States, patients from all over the South are coming to North Carolina for the service.

In the last six months, nearly 25,000 women have had the procedure in North Carolina. That is a 57% increase over the same period in 2020.

It comes as states are now allowed to put new abortion restrictions into place following a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court last year.

Now, people who want access to abortion services are being forced to travel across state lines.

North Carolina was one of the destinations, but that could soon change after the state passed a new law restricting abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Compared to its neighbors, North Carolina's 12-week rule is still fairly lenient.

Right now, in the South, Virginia, Florida and North Carolina have the most relaxed abortion laws.

Experts remain unsure whether to expect the rate of abortions in the tar heel state to change because of that new law passed in July.

Only time will tell if North Carolina will stay the South’s destination to get the procedure done.

