Person killed in northeast Charlotte crash, Medic reports

North Tryon Street was shut down in both directions near Sawyers Mill Road for part of Saturday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person has died after a crash unfolded in northeast Charlotte late Saturday night.

Medic said it happened around 9 p.m. along North Tryon Street, near Caprington Avenue. While further details weren't immediately available, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department further advised drivers to avoid the area.

Police blocked off part of North Tryon Street between Sawyers Mill Road and Wednesbury Boulevard as part of the investigation. Alternate routes have been advised.

As of publication, CMPD hasn't discussed the details surrounding the crash, nor the identity of the person who died.

WCNC Charlotte will update this article should more details be made public by officials.

