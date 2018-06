UNION COUNTY, N.C. – Nearly 200 people in Waxhaw are without power after a tree fell late Sunday.

Waxhaw Police tweeted that the tree fell in Kensington Road in the area Waxhaw-Marvin Road a little after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Kensington Road is closed west from Waxhaw-Marvin Rd toward SC due to a large tree down. There are power outages in Millbridge! — Waxhaw NC Police (@WaxhawPolice) June 18, 2018

Union Power reported that 178 customers are still without power as of 5:20 a.m. Monday.



© 2018 WCNC