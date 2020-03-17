CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 7,000 customers are without power in east Charlotte late Monday night.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, there are three separate outages. Duke Energy said the estimated time for restoration is 2:15 a.m.

The cause of the power outages is not known at this time.

Click here to view the outage map or to report an outage.

