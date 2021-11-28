Ongoing dispute between neighbors leads to shooting in Troutman, police say

Officers say this was an isolated incident between two parties and there is no threat to the community.

TROUTMAN, N.C. — One person is recovering at the hospital after a shooting in Troutman on Sunday, Nov. 28, according to authorities.

The Troutman Police Department issued a news release saying officers responded to a call before 1:30 p.m. about someone being shot in the 100 block of Rooster Tail Lane near Lake Norman.

Investigators say the incident was "related to an ongoing neighbor dispute."

One person was detained at the scene and several others were being interviewed to gather information, according to the news release.

The victim is being treated at a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Officers say this was an isolated incident between two parties and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troutman Police Department at (704) 528-7610.

