SC residents say rotten egg smell is now affecting their quality of life

South Carolina residents told WCNC Charlotte the smell is now affecting their quality of life.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Several counties in our area continue to have a stinky problem.

State health officials said they are still trying to track down the source of the rotten egg odor. But neighbors who have to live with it say that brings them little comfort.

South Carolina residents told WCNC Charlotte the smell is now affecting their quality of life.

"Get your act together," Indian Land resident, Brandon Sloane said.

Sloane is fed up, the stink is a problem that just won't go away.

"It's frustrating, you wake up Easter morning and it smells like rotten eggs. That is not the Easter you're looking for," Sloane said.

Brandon and his wife Rina are looking for answers because it's becoming unlivable.

"We've spent the last few weeks looking at real estate options," Sloane said. "If the smell is driving us to that end I can only imagine what our neighbors and fellow community members are thinking."

A few weeks ago, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said they were investigating the cause of the smell. DHEC's website still says they're gathering data.

"It wakes me up in the middle of the night which gives me a headache which later on gives me a migraine, I'll get nosebleeds and nausea it's miserable," Indian Land resident Rina Sloane said.

A few neighborhoods over in Fort Mill, like Joanne Anzano also feeling the physical impacts.

"I wake up at 2 o' clock in the morning from the smell it's in my throat in my nose and you can't breathe and there's no escaping," Anzano said.

The state's website acknowledges that the odors can trigger symptoms like headaches and nausea, but there are no state or federal odor regulations in South Carolina.