Neighbors pushing back on proposed family entertainment center on Beatties Ford Road

The plan includes rezoning one of the residential spaces into a commercial space creating a coffee and soda shop with outdoor seating and recreation.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — There’s a big vision for an empty plot of land on Beatties Ford Road, but many neighbors surrounding this property are not on board.

"Almost all of them are against it," Ray Cox, a neighbor, said.

Cox has been living in this neighborhood for 50 years, and he said the area has always been rural and secluded.

"There is quite a bit of resistance to this project, and I understand that because the neighborhood is changing," Cox said.

The plan is to rezone this space for commercial use creating Long Creek Family Entertainment, an open space for the community which includes outdoor seating and lawn games.

The idea is causing neighbors surrounding the land to worry about things like noise, increased foot traffic, and more crime in their neighborhood.

"The more people around, the higher the chance for something bad to happen," Cox said. "I understand the concerns but I feel like the property owners maybe addressing that."

The property owners did make accommodations, like closing at 10 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. on weekdays, and they agreed to put a fence up to contain the noise.

Cox said people are still on the fence and are getting petitions started and signatures from neighbors, but there is not much left they can do.

"It will change the vibe a little bit but honestly its on right on Beatties Ford, it's going to change anyways," Cox said.

Huntersville town leaders did not give this project the green light, but said they can file for a new motion next month.