Neighbors voice mixed opinions over Steele Creek apartment complex at Charlotte City Council meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte City Council heard arguments Monday night both for and against building more apartments in Steele Creek.

The public hearing during the council's rezoning meeting is the latest example of people at odds over growth in the Queen City. Some city leaders say apartments are crucial to address the lack of available housing in Charlotte, while others say they’re overstressing infrastructure.

The proposed apartments would replace where the Piedmont Kennel Club building currently stands on Choate Circle. There would be 350 units among three- and four-story buildings, and a public dog park.

City staff members are recommending city council approves the apartments because it falls in line with the city’s 2040 plan to build housing near essential services. However, a nearby homeowner and the Steele Creek Athletic Association spoke out against the petition.

Now that a public hearing has been held, the petition by Toll Brothers Apartments will head to the city's rezoning committee for consideration.

