CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead, and another hospitalized, after a three vehicle crash in north Charlotte Thursday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the crash in the 4600 block of Nevin Road, which is located near Ribbonwalk Nature Preserve.

Officers said three vehicles were involved in the crash.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. A second person was transported by Medic to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injures, according to CMPD.

No other injuries were reported.

The roadway is expected to be closed throughout the night as authorities conduct an investigation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

