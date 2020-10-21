New apartment complex headed to Charlotte will not allow tenets to own a car

The tenets will have to sign an agreement saying not only do they not have a car but that they won't buy one while they live at the complex.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new apartment complex is heading to the Seversville community in Charlotte that will not allow their tenets to have cars.

The tenets will have to sign an agreement saying not only do they not have a car but that they won't buy one while they live at the complex.

"The tenets will voluntarily either not have a car or sell their car," said Eric Applefield, a director of development for Grubb Properties.

Applefield said the concept is not as crazy as it may sound.

“This idea is not necessarily new in general, it's just new to Charlotte," Applefield said.

The apartment, which would sit across from Blue Blaze Brewing in Seversville, would have 104 units and 6 parking spaces.

“They’re volunteering to live a different lifestyle where they get around with Uber or bicycling or scootering or a different way,” Applefield said.

To make it work, the complex would offer tenets a bike rack space, a bicycle maintenance program, and create 60 oversized refrigeration and package lockers for grocery and food delivery.

“It's kind of weird that people don’t have the option to have a car but people have the option to live there or not,” said Afeni Grace, who lives in Charlotte.

Living there would reportedly be cheaper, too. Applefield said because they won’t have to pay for parking construction, the rent won’t need to be as high.

“So 52 units will be targeted and slated for affordable housing, and the other half will be more market,” Applefield said.

Emily Ethridge with Grubb Properties said the community will benefit from the cost savings. She said they've capped the returns on this project for investors and will invest any return above the cap back into the community.

"Yes we want to lower renters' costs, yes we want to bring more affordable units to Charlotte, yes it saves us money," Ethridge said. "So you'd think if we save money we can give more money back to our investors. We're actually limiting the money we're giving back to our investors so the community gets that excess."

Applefield said anyone who gets a car while they staying there could be evicted.

"The general hope is that they want to do this, and they’re volunteering to do this,” Applefield said

Applefield said one criticism they've received is that people may sign the lease and eventually need to get a car because of a change in life circumstances.