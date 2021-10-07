New baby Flamingo joins the flock at Riverbanks Zoo

The zoo welcomed a fluffy little Flamingo that hatched over the Fourth of July holiday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Get ready to ooooh and ahhhh!

A baby Flamingo is the newest addition to the flock of forty Flamingos at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

The zoo made the happy announcement on their Facebook page Thursday.

The tiny little grey fluff was born of the Fourth of July weekend. Officials said the zoo's bird keepers watched as the little guy broke out of his shell. Once the chick was born, he was cleaned up and quickly delivered to his waiting parents.

During the day, the chick spends time outside with his parents and the rest of the flock. He spends nights in the Bird Conservation Center. The zoo said this is for safety reasons so as to "avoid any potential overnight conflicts with our native wildlife."