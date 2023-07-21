South Carolina teen boaters face new requirements

Teens born after July 1, 2007, must take a boater educational course.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Beginning on Aug. 8, boaters in the Palmetto State born after Jul. 1, 2007, must pass an approved boater education course by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Lee Ayers is a boating safety instructor for America's Boating Club of Lake Murray and believes this course will only benefit boaters.



"An educated boater is a safer boater; the more you know, the more safely you can act," Ayers said. "There is no way you can undermine or be detrimental to boating safety."

This course is required if teens want to operate a personal watercraft (including jet skis) or a specialty-propelled craft with 10 horsepower or more.

Sarah Jones is a mom that spends a lot of time on the water with her three kids and believes that the course is a good thing for teens to know the dangers of operating a boat.

"I think that taking safety courses is a great idea," Jones said. "It's great for kids to understand the impact and understand the seriousness of it."

SCDNR offers a free instructor-led boater education class, or teens can take an online self-study class for $39.95.

Jones believes that classes like this will help people understand the potential consequences if they are not adequately educated.

"I think that often times in boats people are out to have a good time," Jones said. "They don't think about the potential consequences that can happen and that you really are operating a deadly vehicle."

Teens won't be required to take the class if; they have a boaters education certificate from another state, a U.S. Coast Guard license, a merchant mariner credential or if they are with a person at least 18 years old with a South Carolina boater safety certificate. U.S. Coast Guard credentials or an equivalent boater safety certificate from another state.

SCNDR officers give boaters a grace period while they continue to spread the word, but one enforced the new law comes with a violation fine of $50 up to $300.