New Charlotte airport overlook to cost $8M

The new park, to be located at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, would include a parking lot, playgrounds, and views of airplanes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new overlook park at Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expected to cost $8 million by the time it opens in 2024.

The last overlook closed in October 2022 to make room for new airport construction. The temporary overlook at the corner of Old Dowd Road and Airport Overlook Drive will remain until the new one opens next year.

On Monday, the Charlotte City Council will vote whether to award the $8,009,597 contract to Crowder Construction Company, one of two companies that submitted bids for the project.

The Charlotte airport previously released renderings of the new overlook. The new park is expected to include a parking lot, two playgrounds, a picnic area, a pet area and views of airport operations. It is also expected to have an area for food trucks and other amenities. There will also be a permanent memorial for USAir Flight 1016.

The new overlook will be located just to the west of the previous location, which was accessible on Old Dowd Road.

Construction on the new overlook is scheduled to begin in late summer or early fall.

