CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Queen City has a new greenway.

On Saturday, a new portion of the Little Sugar Creek Greenway opened to the public. The 1.5-mile trail connects Marion Diehl Park, Park Road Park and several residential areas.

The greenway is also a part of the Carolina Thread Trail.

You can click here for more details about the Little Sugar Creek Greenway.

© 2018 WCNC