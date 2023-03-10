New mural to be unveiled as part of Downtown Newton's revitalization

The festivities Saturday will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Yount Park.

NEWTON, N.C. — The Newton Public Art Commission is celebrating a new installation at Yount Park in Downtown Newton. Osiris Rain, an international muralist based in Charlotte, designed the mural in the style of a barn quilt, weaving vibrant colors and shapes on the wall in paint to capture the essence of the Newton community.

Rain will be at the installation celebration on Saturday, March 11, for a meet-and-greet. The celebration will also feature chainsaw wood carving, sidewalk chalk art, live music, a community art project and more.

The festivities Saturday will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Yount Park.

The Newton Public Art Commission said it "recognizes the importance of facilitating the creation and installation of art for public spaces that evokes social and aesthetic interaction." The commission said it intends for this mural and all public art to convey a strong community identity and bring energy to the space.

