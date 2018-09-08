CHARLOTTE, N.C. – New numbers released by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department show a drop in violent crime and an even bigger decline with murders.

The report compares crimes from this year to last year, through the same time period.

The number of homicides was down nearly 40 percent, according to the data. However, unlike with violent crimes, some property crimes had significant increases year to year.

CMPD spokesman Rob Tufano said police are not ready to be celebrating the results.

“Anytime you see a drop in violent crime that’s encouraging, but make no mistake no one is doing back flips,” Tufano told NBC Charlotte.

The data showed violent crime down eight percent year to year. Homicides are down 38 percent with 47 cases last year and 29 this year.

“You’re not going to find anyone here celebrating the fact that we lost so many lives senselessly this year,” said Tufano, “one homicide, one life lost senselessly is one too many.”

Some property crimes had less than positive results. The new numbers show shoplifting up 14 percent and vehicle thefts up 13 percent year to year.

“People cooling their cars off by leaving their keys in the cars with their fobs, and that makes it awfully easy for crooks to make it off with their cars,” said Tufano.

Besides murders, other violent crimes significantly dropped; rape cases had a decrease of 19 percent and robberies a drop of roughly 15 percent.

Police say there’s no clear cut reason for the overall decline in violent crime.

“A big force multiplier is what the community does,” said Tufano. “The community has just as much of a role in crime reduction as police do.”

Tufano said the department is also well aware that crime numbers can quickly change.

