New public beach planned for Lake Norman area

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The plans for another sandy shoreline in the Charlotte area are underway. Lincoln County officials told WCNC Charlotte it plans to add a public beach on Lake Norman at Beatty's Ford Park.

The plan has received some mixed opinions in response.

As for the Beard Family, they're already soaking in the summer sun. They come to Beatty's Ford Park at least once or twice a week. With temperatures heating up, so is the new plan to expand the area by adding something on the sunny side.

"We will be beaching it out with our shades and all that good stuff," resident Chanelle Beard said.

County officials told WCNC Charlotte the plan by Duke Energy will transform the rocky shoreline into a public access beach. It'll be equipped with a fishing pier, concession stand, additional parking, and new amenities.

For Beard, much like the water, a lot of positives are flowing from this.

"Somewhere to go besides all the way down to Lake Norman, it’s getting popular in Denver," Beard said.

On the flip side, she said space is the enemy of this plan. She said there's not much empty land around the park and much of it is already taking up other attractions.

"If we all decide to come to the park on a Saturday or Sunday, where are we all going to park?" Beard asked. "Do we take away disc golf to make room? Because then that takes away from the disc golf people.”

WCNC Charlotte reached out to Lincoln County and Duke Energy and asked for a rendering of the project, but both said a rendering is not available because the proposal continues to evolve and change.

Duke Energy sent WCNC Charlotte a statement:

"Duke Energy will begin construction later this year on the swim beach at Beatty’s Ford Park. The swim beach (approximately ½ an acre in size), a fishing pier, additional parking and restroom facilities will be available for visitors by next year’s recreation season. Existing amenities will remain accessible through most of the construction of these new features."