Whether you love them or hate them, new data released by the city of Charlotte shows electric scooter ridership is soaring.

During June 2018 -- the first month of their rollout -- city officials say 66,220 trips were taken and 98,004 miles were traveled using dockless e-scooter share.

Impressive numbers, when you consider there are just two companies, Bird and Lime, who are each required to have less than 300 scooters on the streets.

But not only is ridership soaring, more scooter companies are headed to the Queen City.

Newcomer, Scroozer North America is looking to add a luxury option to the mix, choosing Charlotte for its first American rollout.

“Charlotte’s been so welcoming to the electric mobility movement that’s going on and it has been a great fit,” said Katie Ward, the Vice President for Scroozer North America.

Scroozers are electric, powered by a 500w battery that can take you up to 34 miles, according to the company’s website.

How they differ from scooters currently in Charlotte is that they’re larger, high-end and there’s a seat to sit on.

“The sleek design is engineered by the same guy that creates Porsche and that’s why they look so cool,” Ward said.

Ward says for now, Scroozers will be available for full-day rentals for both individuals or groups.

And don’t worry, she said these scooters will not be scattered around the city. She instead said, Scroozers will be dropped off to riders and then picked up at the end of the day.

“Because it has that monitor on it that keeps it under 17 mph, it falls under the same by-laws as a bicycle. You do not need a license, you do not need a helmet, and therefore it gives you a little more fun while you’re riding,” said Ward.

As part of their Shared Mobility Pilot Program, Charlotte city officials said e-scooters can be operated on sidewalks except in the "congested business district" (CBD) as defined by Section 6-431 in the City Code, and said they can also be ridden in the streets or in bike lanes when available.

They also strongly encourage that all riders wear helmets and say everyone must obey traffic laws.

For more information on Scroozers North America, visit their website.

