Newborn baby found dead in Richmond County, investigation underway

Officials say the baby was found by railroad tracks in East Rockingham on Thursday.

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after officials say a newborn baby was found dead near railroad tracks in East Rockingham.

According to a release, Richmond County EMS were called to railroad tracks between South St. and 9th Ave Aleo in East Rockingham after a person located a baby around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Richmond County Sheriff's deputies and EMS personnel went to the scene and located a newborn baby deceased at the scene.

Investigators are working to track down leads on this incident. The baby's identity has not been released and no suspects have been named.

Officials did not release any more information. WCNC Charlotte will provide more details when they are available.

