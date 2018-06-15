CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Wait til you hear what’s on the menu in this week's Restaurant Report Card. How about chicken salad that’s nine-days-old?

We start at Zada Jane’s in Plaza Midwood. It’s worth noting this is the first time we've seen them on the report card.

First, there wasn’t a food protection manager on site; that’s mandatory everywhere. Also, one of the employees was cracking raw eggs then working with ready-to-eat food. The law say you have to wash your hands and change gloves in between. The worst violation was the above mentioned nine-day-old chicken salad

The grade? 90, the lowest A. Click here for the full inspection report.

Next up, 37 Sol at the Charlotte Premium Outlets in Steele Creek. They got dinged pretty good for hand washing violations having to do with raw chicken. Plus, raw animal foods, like fish, were being stored right under the ready-to-eat pork. That is a repeat violation. Also, one of the employees was making food without a hairnet.

Their grade? 88.5, a B. Click here for the full inspection report.

Last up, an employee at Madras Café was bare handing the bread, and there was black buildup in the ice machine. Out on the buffet, spinach and cut tomatoes were supposed to be chilled at 45 degrees or below, but instead, they were 66 degrees. That’s 21 degrees too warm.

Their grade? An 82.5, a fairly low B. Click here for the full inspection report.

Remember, don’t just go by the letter grade. An A is A, but a 99 is a far cry from a 90. If it’s below 95, check those violations.

