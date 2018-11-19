An attorney for a New Jersey woman accused of working with a homeless man and her boyfriend of using GoFundMe and a heartwarming story for a get-rich-quick scheme said his client was unaware of the scam and was herself duped.

"I’m confident that in the end the evidence will reveal that Kate had only the best intentions," said James Gerrow of his client, Kate McClure, 28.

McClure, her boyfriend, Mark D'Amico, 39, and a homeless man, Johnny Bobbitt Jr., 35, were charged last week with second-degree theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception for allegedly running a scam that swindled donors out of more than $400,000.

Gerrow said McClure "was used by Mr. D’Amico and Mr. Bobbitt and she thought throughout that this money was going to a homeless veteran. She was unaware that they had concocted this scheme."

