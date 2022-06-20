Charlotte coffee festival returns this year, tickets available now

The festival previously known as POUR Coffee Festival is returning to Charlotte after a two-year hiatus.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coffee lovers, rejoice! The No Filter Coffee Fest, previously known as POUR Coffee Festival, is returning to the Charlotte area on Sept. 25 and will be hosted at Camp North End.

No Filter Coffee Fest is Charlotte's first and only craft coffee festival, founded in 2017. There will be dozens of coffee roasters and tea sellers, and ticket holders can enjoy unlimited samples.

Festival goers can attend educational workshops and panels throughout the day, covering topics like creating a career in the coffee industry, brewing theory, and more.

Charlotte-area DJ That Guy Smitty will also be in attendance providing music for the event.

"The goal of No Filter has always been to bridge the gap between specialty coffee professionals and the coffee-loving public," co-founder Diana Mnatsakanyan-Sapp said.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $25, with both General Admission and VIP tickets available. The festival has a track record of selling out, so the founders recommend grabbing tickets early.

Free podcasts from WCNC Charlotte

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts