CRAMERTON, N.C. — Charges will be vacated against a man police said shot at officers at a senior living apartment complex in Cramerton.

Police responded around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to Mayworth School Apartments after someone heard a gunshot, law enforcement told NBC Charlotte.

The complex and a school were evacuated after a man barricaded himself inside an apartment, authorities said.

On Wednesday, police said officers could not find a gun, and "another instrument to create noise" sparked the situation.

Police said there will be no criminal charges because no shots were fired.

