CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in the 11700 block of Park Road on Sunday night. In 22 minutes, 23 firefighters were able to control the fire.

At one point, heavy fire was showing from the roof of the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

Officials confirmed that nobody was home at the time of the fire. It's not clear if the residents were out of town, or were elsewhere in the Charlotte area.

No other information about the fire has been released at this time. Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest.

MORE ON WCNC: