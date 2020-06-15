x
No injuries reported after tractor-trailer crashes into Gardner Webb University residence hall

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — No one was injured after a tractor-trailer crashed into a Gardner Webb University residence hall Monday morning.

According to a university spokesman, a Case Farms Chicken tractor-trailer driver got out of his tractor-trailer to get breakfast at a nearby Hardee's when the 18-wheeler kept moving.

The tractor-trailer went down a hill and crashed into a dorm room at Spangler Hall.

Barry Lane, the university's director of environmental and occupational safety, said the incident could've been much worse if students were on campus.

"Had this happened under different circumstances, we would've had children here, and they occupy this building so we were fortunate," Lane said.

He said there was no structural damage to the building, and he expected the dorm room to be repaired before the start of the fall semester.

Boiling Springs Police is investigating the crash; the chief couldn't comment yet on charges.

