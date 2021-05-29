x
Gastonia firefighters respond to house fire overnight, no injuries reported

The Gastonia Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the overnight blaze
Credit: Gastonia Fire Department

GASTONIA, N.C. — No one was reported injured after flames engulfed a house in Gastonia overnight, according to the Gastonia Fire Department. 

The department said they responded to reports of a fire early Saturday morning on Walnut Avenue near Spencer Mountain Road and Park Road in Gastonia.

The fire is under investigation by The Gastonia Fire Marshal's Office, according to the fire department. 

Anyone with information concerning this fire is asked to call Gaston County Crime Stoppers at (704) 861-8000.

