Gastonia firefighters respond to house fire overnight, no injuries reported

GASTONIA, N.C. — No one was reported injured after flames engulfed a house in Gastonia overnight, according to the Gastonia Fire Department.
The department said they responded to reports of a fire early Saturday morning on Walnut Avenue near Spencer Mountain Road and Park Road in Gastonia.
The fire is under investigation by The Gastonia Fire Marshal's Office, according to the fire department.
Anyone with information concerning this fire is asked to call Gaston County Crime Stoppers at (704) 861-8000.