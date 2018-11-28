GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Fire Department was called to the scene of two-story house fire in Gastonia Wednesday morning.

According to fire officials, the building was located on School Avenue and by the time their crews could reach the home, it was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials report after about 15 minutes, the 21 responding firefighters had the fire under control. The home was uninhabited at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The Gastonia Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.

