A Raleigh couple has been charged with inflicting "serious mental injury" on their daughter for two years.

Russell Jay Smith, 47, and Lindsey Michelle Smith, 38, are charged with negligent child abuse inflicting serious physical injury and misdemeanor child abuse.3

According to warrants, they intentionally caused serious mental injury to their child starting when the child was 11-years old.

Court documents suggest the child was exposed to extreme isolation for years, forced to stay in a standing position for hours and there was a failure to provide education to the child.

Prosecutors say she was kept in extreme isolation and was not allowed to communicate with siblings.6

The child had been removed from the public school system for two years.

